The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $45.40, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 10.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $365.22 million, up 30.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion, which would represent changes of +10.99% and +32.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower within the past month. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Trade Desk has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.04 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.73.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

