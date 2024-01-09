The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $68.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Shares of the digital-advertising platform operator witnessed a loss of 3.69% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $581.7 million, up 18.54% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for The Trade Desk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, The Trade Desk holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, The Trade Desk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.86, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that TTD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

