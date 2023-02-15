The Trade Desk Jumps On Upbeat Quarterly Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of technology company The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) are surging more than 20% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company's first- quarter revenue outlook also came in above analysts' view.

Profit for the fourth quarter increased to $71 million or $0.14 per share from $8 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $190 million or $0.38 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.36 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $490.74 million from $395.6 million last year. The consensus estimate stood at $490.48 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company sees revenue of at least 363 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $360.94 million.

TTD, currently at $60.21, has traded in the range of $39.00-$86.88 in the last 1 year.

