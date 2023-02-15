Markets
TTD

The Trade Desk Jumps On Upbeat Quarterly Results, Outlook

February 15, 2023 — 09:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of technology company The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) are surging more than 20% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company's first- quarter revenue outlook also came in above analysts' view.

Profit for the fourth quarter increased to $71 million or $0.14 per share from $8 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $190 million or $0.38 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.36 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $490.74 million from $395.6 million last year. The consensus estimate stood at $490.48 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company sees revenue of at least 363 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $360.94 million.

TTD, currently at $60.21, has traded in the range of $39.00-$86.88 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.