The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$78.93

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 48% over the past week following The Trade Desk, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTD) latest second-quarter results. Revenues of US$377m beat expectations by a respectable 3.2%, although statutory losses per share increased. Trade Desk lost US$0.04, which was 148% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGM:TTD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Trade Desk's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$1.58b in 2022, which would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 50% to US$0.10. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.58b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.10 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Trade Desk's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 9.4% to US$78.93. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Trade Desk, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$100.00 and the most bearish at US$48.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Trade Desk'shistorical trends, as the 29% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 31% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that Trade Desk is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Trade Desk's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Trade Desk going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Trade Desk you should be aware of.

