The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) insiders who sold US$19m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$41b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$19m worth of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) stock at an average price of US$105 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$6.2b after the stock price dropped 14% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trade Desk

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Non-Employee Director, Kathryn Falberg, sold US$16m worth of shares at a price of US$110 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$79.64). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Trade Desk insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:TTD Insider Trading Volume January 6th 2022

Insiders at Trade Desk Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Trade Desk. Specifically, Independent Non-Employee Director Kathryn Falberg ditched US$16m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Trade Desk Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Trade Desk insiders own about US$4.0b worth of shares (which is 9.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Trade Desk Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Trade Desk stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Trade Desk is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Trade Desk and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

