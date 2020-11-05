The Trade Desk Explodes Higher on Stronger Ad Revenue

Programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) was up more than 10% in after-hours trading Thursday in the wake of its blowout third-quarter financial results. The company reported revenue of $216 million, up 32% year over year, while delivering earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27. To put that in context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $180.88 million and EPS of $0.43.

Growth is also back near pre-pandemic levels, as the company's 32% year over year revenue increase is on par with the 35% growth it delivered in Q4 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

Several of The Trade Desk's high-growth areas were on full display and helped underpin the strong results. Advertising spend on connected TVs (CTV) was up 100% year over year, while mobile video and audio each delivered growth of 70%. The company's customer retention was enviable, remaining above 95%, a benchmark it has cleared every quarter going back five years.

In a statement to The Motley Fool, The Trade Desk said: "Our CTV growth is exploding (up more than 100% in Q3), as more consumers switch from cable to streaming and advertisers can apply data to their massive TV campaigns in ways that are simply not possible with linear. Major advertisers ... have recently indicated that their approach to TV advertising is changing radically and that they are doubling down on data-driven advertising."

The company went on to point out that advertisers are under more pressure than ever before to prove the return on investment of every ad dollar, and are prioritizing ads that are measurable and comparable -- an area that's right in The Trade Desk's wheelhouse.

Guidance for the fourth quarter was equally bullish. Management is guiding for revenue of $289 million at the midpoint of its guidance, up roughly 34% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA of at least $115 million, an increase of 38%.

10 stocks we like better than The Trade Desk

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Trade Desk wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Danny Vena owns shares of The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.