The Trade Desk Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TTD

In trading on Monday, shares of The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as low as $52.19 per share. The Trade Desk Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTD's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $86.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.48.

