Markets
TTD

The Trade Desk Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TTD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $211.44, changing hands as high as $217.78 per share. The Trade Desk Inc shares are currently trading up about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

The Trade Desk Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TTD's low point in its 52 week range is $102.3511 per share, with $289.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTD

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular