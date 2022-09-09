The Trade Desk Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TTD

In trading on Friday, shares of The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.98, changing hands as high as $67.22 per share. The Trade Desk Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTD's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $114.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.69.

