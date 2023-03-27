The TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery stopped as strike continues - company

March 27, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - The TotalEnergies' 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery, the company's largest refinery, has been stopped, a company spokesperson said, as the industrial action against the government's pension reforms continued.

Staff were requisitioned last week at the site to avoid fuel and supply shortages, including at the Paris airports.

