The total return for Terex (NYSE:TEX) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 56% over that time, given the rising market.

In light of the stock dropping 5.1% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Terex was able to grow its EPS at 1.0% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 16% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:TEX Earnings Per Share Growth December 15th 2021

We know that Terex has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Terex the TSR over the last 3 years was 61%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Terex's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 20%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 7%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Terex that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

