The total return for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shareholders have seen the share price descend 16% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. To be precise, the stock price is 966% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, SolarEdge Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 61% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 112.64.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:SEDG Earnings Per Share Growth August 28th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that SolarEdge Technologies returned a loss of 1.1% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 15%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 61%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SolarEdge Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SolarEdge Technologies you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

