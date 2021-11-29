The total return for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock is up an impressive 182% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 22% gain in the last three months.

Although Semtech has shed US$428m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Semtech managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 23% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SMTC Earnings Per Share Growth November 29th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Semtech's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Semtech's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 24%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 23%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Semtech better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Semtech has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

