The total return for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) share price. It's 302% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 6.1% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 0.8% in the last week.

Although salesforce.com has shed US$18b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, salesforce.com managed to grow its earnings per share at 49% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 32% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 120.36, the market remains optimistic.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CRM Earnings Per Share Growth November 25th 2021

Dive deeper into salesforce.com's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of salesforce.com's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

salesforce.com shareholders are up 17% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 32% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand salesforce.com better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for salesforce.com you should be aware of.

We will like salesforce.com better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.