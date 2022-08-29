The total return for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) share price is up a whopping 407% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 38% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Paylocity Holding managed to grow its earnings per share at 66% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 38% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 149.66.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:PCTY Earnings Per Share Growth August 29th 2022

We know that Paylocity Holding has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Paylocity Holding will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Paylocity Holding shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 7.2% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 15%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 38% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. If you would like to research Paylocity Holding in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Of course Paylocity Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.