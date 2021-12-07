The total return for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) share price has flown 287% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 5.3% over a week. But note that the broader market is down 2.6% since last week, and this may have impacted MYR Group's share price.

Although MYR Group has shed US$104m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, MYR Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 33% per year. In comparison, the 57% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:MYRG Earnings Per Share Growth December 7th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how MYR Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling MYR Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MYR Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 98% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 23%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with MYR Group .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

