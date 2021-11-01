The total return for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 224% in five years. In the last week shares have slid back 7.0%.

Although Merit Medical Systems has shed US$284m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Merit Medical Systems moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

We know that Merit Medical Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

Merit Medical Systems shareholders are up 34% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 27% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Merit Medical Systems .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

