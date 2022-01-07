The total return for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) share price down 17% in the last month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 692%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

In light of the stock dropping 11% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Kornit Digital became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:KRNT Earnings Per Share Growth January 7th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Kornit Digital's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kornit Digital shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 54% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 51%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kornit Digital .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

