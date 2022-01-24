The total return for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

The KB Home (NYSE:KBH) share price has had a bad week, falling 17%. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. In fact, the share price is 144% higher today. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

While the stock has fallen 17% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, KB Home managed to grow its earnings per share at 39% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 20% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.29.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:KBH Earnings Per Share Growth January 24th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how KB Home has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on KB Home's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, KB Home's TSR for the last 5 years was 155%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

KB Home shareholders are down 2.5% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 5.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 21%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand KB Home better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - KB Home has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

