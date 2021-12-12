The total return for IDT (NYSE:IDT) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 29% over the month. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 520%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Although IDT has shed US$91m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, IDT achieved compound earnings per share growth of 173% per year. The average annual share price increase of 84% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:IDT Earnings Per Share Growth December 12th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on IDT's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that IDT shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 245% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 25%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IDT better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for IDT that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

