The total return for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) share price has soared 744% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. But it's down 5.2% in the last week. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently -- you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Although Globant has shed US$702m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Globant managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 53% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 147.79.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:GLOB Earnings Per Share Growth November 21st 2021

We know that Globant has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Globant shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 53% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Globant that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

