The total return for Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) share price has soared 173% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 15% over the last quarter.

In light of the stock dropping 4.6% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Gentherm achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.2% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 22% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:THRM Earnings Per Share Growth September 6th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Gentherm has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Gentherm stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gentherm shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 86% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 22% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Gentherm is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

