The total return for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) share price has soared 179% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 6.4% in the last week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 4.4% in a week.

Although Freeport-McMoRan has shed US$2.8b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Freeport-McMoRan achieved compound earnings per share growth of 70% per year. The average annual share price increase of 41% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.26.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:FCX Earnings Per Share Growth September 22nd 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Freeport-McMoRan's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Freeport-McMoRan the TSR over the last 3 years was 187%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Freeport-McMoRan shares lost 9.7% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 19%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 16%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Freeport-McMoRan better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Freeport-McMoRan (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

