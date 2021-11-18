The total return for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) share price has soared 408% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 5.3% in the last week.

While the stock has fallen 5.3% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Darling Ingredients managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 38% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DAR Earnings Per Share Growth November 18th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Darling Ingredients shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 57% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 38% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Darling Ingredients .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

