The total return for Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 63% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 17%.

Although Cogent Communications Holdings has shed US$194m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Cogent Communications Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 10% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 10%. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CCOI Earnings Per Share Growth January 11th 2022

We know that Cogent Communications Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Cogent Communications Holdings' TSR for the last 5 years was 102%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cogent Communications Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cogent Communications Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Cogent Communications Holdings (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

We will like Cogent Communications Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

