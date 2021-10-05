The total return for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares for the last five years, while they gained 312%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 15% gain in the last three months.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Chipotle Mexican Grill managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 33% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 86.49.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CMG Earnings Per Share Growth October 5th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Chipotle Mexican Grill's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Chipotle Mexican Grill has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 44% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 33% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Chipotle Mexican Grill better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Chipotle Mexican Grill has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

