The total return for Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) which saw its share price drive 143% higher over five years. Then again, the 8.8% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.9%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Chefs' Warehouse became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CHEF Earnings Per Share Growth August 2nd 2022

We know that Chefs' Warehouse has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Chefs' Warehouse shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 19% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Chefs' Warehouse better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Chefs' Warehouse that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

