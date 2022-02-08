The total return for Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. Take, for example, the Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) share price, which skyrocketed 358% over three years. But it's down 3.0% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 0.8% in the last week.

Although Atkore has shed US$148m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Atkore was able to grow its EPS at 76% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 66% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ATKR Earnings Per Share Growth February 8th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Atkore has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Atkore's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Atkore has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 67% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 32%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atkore better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Atkore (including 1 which is significant) .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.