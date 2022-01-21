The total return for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 211% in five years. It's down 3.8% in the last seven days.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.8%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Alphabet achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 31% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 25% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:GOOG.L Earnings Per Share Growth January 21st 2022

We know that Alphabet has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Alphabet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Alphabet scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

But note: Alphabet may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

