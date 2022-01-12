The total return for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) share price down 16% in the last month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 487% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 10%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Align Technology managed to grow its earnings per share at 31% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 42% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 59.63.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ALGN Earnings Per Share Growth January 12th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Align Technology has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Align Technology provided a TSR of 1.2% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 42% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Align Technology that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

