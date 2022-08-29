The total return for Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 71%, less than the market return of 76%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 28% decline over the last twelve months.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.6%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Abiomed achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 11% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 53.93.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:ABMD Earnings Per Share Growth August 29th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Abiomed shareholders did even worse, losing 28%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. If you would like to research Abiomed in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

