The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reveals Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$6.67 billion, or C$3.62 per share. This compares with C$3.78 billion, or C$2.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$4.07 billion or C$2.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.2% to C$15.56 billion from C$10.94 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$6.67 Bln. vs. C$3.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$3.62 vs. C$2.04 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$15.56 Bln vs. C$10.94 Bln last year.

