The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reveals Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.14 billion, or C$1.72 per share. This compares with C$3.75 billion, or C$2.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.54 billion or C$1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to C$12.54 billion from C$11.04 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$3.14 Bln. vs. C$3.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.72 vs. C$2.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$12.54 Bln vs. C$11.04 Bln last year.

