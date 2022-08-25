The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reveals Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$3.21 billion, or C$1.75 per share. This compares with C$3.55 billion, or C$1.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.81 billion or C$2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to C$11.60 billion from C$10.71 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$3.21 Bln. vs. C$3.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.75 vs. C$1.92 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$11.60 Bln vs. C$10.71 Bln last year.

