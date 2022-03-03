The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reveals Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$3.73 billion, or C$2.02 per share. This compares with C$3.28 billion, or C$1.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.83 billion or C$2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to C$11.28 billion from C$10.81 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$3.73 Bln. vs. C$3.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.02 vs. C$1.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$11.28 Bln vs. C$10.81 Bln last year.

