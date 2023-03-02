The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reports Fall In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.58 billion, or C$0.82 per share. This compares with C$3.73 billion, or C$2.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$4.16 billion or C$2.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to C$12.23 billion from C$11.28 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.58 Bln. vs. C$3.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.82 vs. C$2.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$12.23 Bln vs. C$11.28 Bln last year.

