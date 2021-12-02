The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.78 billion, or C$2.04 per share. This compares with C$5.14 billion, or C$2.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.87 billion or C$2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to C$10.94 billion from C$10.42 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$3.78 Bln. vs. C$5.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.04 vs. C$2.80 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$10.94 Bln vs. C$10.42 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.