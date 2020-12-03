The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q4 adjusted earnings of C$1.60 per share

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$5.08 billion, or C$2.80 per share. This compares with C$2.79 billion, or C$1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$2.91 billion or C$1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to C$10.42 billion from C$10.34 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$2.91 Bln. vs. C$2.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.60 vs. C$1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$10.42 Bln vs. C$10.34 Bln last year.

