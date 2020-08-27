The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.25 per share

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.18 billion, or C$1.21 per share. This compares with C$3.19 billion, or C$1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$2.26 billion or C$1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to C$10.67 billion from C$10.50 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$2.26 Bln. vs. C$3.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.25 vs. C$1.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$10.67 Bln vs. C$10.50 Bln last year.

