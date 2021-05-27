The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q2 adjusted earnings of C$2.04 per share

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$3.70 billion, or C$1.99 per share. This compares with C$1.52 billion, or C$0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.78 billion or C$2.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to C$10.23 billion from C$10.53 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$3.78 Bln. vs. C$1.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$2.04 vs. C$0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$10.23 Bln vs. C$10.53 Bln last year.

