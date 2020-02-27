The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q1 adjusted earnings of C$1.66 per share

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled C$2.92 billion, or C$1.61 per share. This compares with C$2.33 billion, or C$1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.01 billion or C$1.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to C$10.61 billion from C$10.00 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$3.01 Bln. vs. C$2.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.66 vs. C$1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$10.61 Bln vs. C$10.00 Bln last year.

