The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.27 billion, or C$1.77 per share. This compares with C$2.98 billion, or C$1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.38 billion or C$1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to C$10.81 billion from C$10.61 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$3.38 Bln. vs. C$3.07. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.83 vs. C$1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$1.16 -Revenue (Q1): C$10.81 Bln vs. C$10.61 Bln last year.

