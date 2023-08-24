The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.96 billion, or C$1.57 per share. This compares with C$3.21 billion, or C$1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.73 billion or C$1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to C$13.01 billion from C$11.60 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$2.96 Bln. vs. C$3.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.57 vs. C$1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$13.01 Bln vs. C$11.60 Bln last year.

