News & Insights

Markets
TD

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profit Drops In Q3

August 24, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.96 billion, or C$1.57 per share. This compares with C$3.21 billion, or C$1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.73 billion or C$1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to C$13.01 billion from C$11.60 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$2.96 Bln. vs. C$3.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.57 vs. C$1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$13.01 Bln vs. C$11.60 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.