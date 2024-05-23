The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$2.37 billion, or C$1.35 per share. This compares with C$3.10 billion, or C$1.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.60 billion or C$2.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to C$13.88 billion from C$12.57 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$2.37 Bln. vs. C$3.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.35 vs. C$1.69 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$13.88 Bln vs. C$12.57 Bln last year.

