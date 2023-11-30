The Toronto-Dominion Bank Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$2.69 billion, or C$1.49 per share. This compares with C$6.56 billion, or C$3.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.31 billion or C$1.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to C$13.19 billion from C$12.25 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$2.69 Bln. vs. C$6.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.49 vs. C$3.62 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$13.19 Bln vs. C$12.25 Bln last year.

