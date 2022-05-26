The Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$3.81 billion, or C$2.07 per share. This compares with C$3.70 billion, or C$1.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.71 billion or C$2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to C$11.04 billion from C$10.23 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

