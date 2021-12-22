The Toro Company Updates 3 Key Risk Factors

The Toro Company (TTC) provides solutions for the outdoor environment. These include turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, irrigation, and outdoor lighting.

Recently, Toro delivered a better-than-expected performance for the fourth quarter, driven by double-digit growth across its Professional and Residential segments. Revenue increased 14.2% year-over-year to $960.7 million, exceeding consensus estimates by $4.8 million. Earnings per share at $0.56, outperformed estimates by $0.03.

Notably, Toro achieved this performance despite worldwide supply chain constraints and inflationary challenges. Looking ahead, Toro plans to exceed $5 billion in annual net sales via organic growth by the end of fiscal 2024.

Significantly, Toro has upped its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2022, to investors on record as of December 28, 2021.

With these positives in mind, let us take a look at the changes in Toro’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, The Toro Company’s top two risk categories are Finance & Corporate and Production, contributing 24% each to the total 38 risks identified. Compared to a sector average of 19%, Toro’s Production risk factor is at 24%.

In its recent annual report, the company has added three key risk factors.

Under the Tech & Innovation risk category, Toro highlighted that proprietary technical know-how is critical to its business. The company holds patents and trademarks associated with various aspects of its operations. The loss of intellectual property (IP) could adversely affect Toro. Without enforceable patent protection, Toro may be vulnerable to competitors who try to copy its products or gain access to its trade secrets and know-how.

Under the Legal & Regulatory risk category, Toro acknowledged the risk from higher attention of the public, investors, and other stakeholders on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Toro has published a sustainability report and put in place a team to implement its sustainability strategy. (See Outdoor Activities Stocks on TipRanks)

If Toro receives unfavorable ratings related to its ESG approach or is perceived to be lacking to address ESG concerns, then investor sentiment may take a hit, affecting the company’s stock price as a result.

Under the Production risk category, Toro noted that any shortcoming by it or its suppliers and partners to adequately staff manufacturing operations, provide service, or warranty work may negatively affect the company’s business and results.

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus on the Street is a Moderate Sell based on a Hold and Sell each for the stock. The average Toro Company price target of $101.50 implies a potential upside of 3.6%. That’s after a 9.3% slide in Toro’s share price over the past six months.

Hedge Fund Activity

According to TipRanks data, hedge funds have decreased holdings in Toro Company by 43.9K shares since the last quarter, indicating a negative hedge fund confidence signal in the stock based on activities of 8 hedge funds in the recent quarter.

