The Toro Company Just Beat EPS By 35%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.5% to hit US$873m. Toro also reported a statutory profit of US$1.02, which was an impressive 35% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:TTC Earnings and Revenue Growth March 7th 2021

Following the latest results, Toro's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.64b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 4.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 3.2% to US$3.55. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.65b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.47 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$107, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Toro at US$108 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$105. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Toro's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 6.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.3% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Toro is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Toro following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Toro's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Toro going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Toro that you should be aware of.

