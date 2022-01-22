The Top Shoe Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It Isn't Nike)

Consumers have been spending more on apparel before venturing out again, and many shoe companies' sales are rallying as a result. However, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) didn't miss a beat throughout the pandemic, unlike leading footwear giant Nike, which is now also dealing with supply chain issues.

Granted, foam clogs aren't exactly top-of-mind for most when putting together a new ensemble, but Crocs is enjoying a renewed consumer focus on comfort and utility. As a result, sales last year are on pace to have nearly doubled since 2019, and management is forecasting another year of exceptional growth for 2022. Even after this run, many investors are still overlooking this story. Here's why it's far-and-away my top shoe stock to own for the new year.

Winning at home, expanding abroad

At a recent investor conference, Crocs updated its guidance for full-year 2021 sales. Revenue is now expected to be 67% higher than it was in 2020, implying a total of $2.31 billion. That compares to sales of just $1.23 billion in 2019 right before the pandemic. Plus, the company expects it will report an adjusted operating profit margin of about 30% for the year -- one of the best in the shoe industry. Not bad for a year in which supply constraints and elevated shipping costs were the prevailing worry.

Crocs is benefiting from ongoing shifts in style and fashion trends. Athleisure (exercise-inspired apparel as an everyday look) is more popular than ever, but shoppers are on the lookout for comfort and utilitarian design in the wake of the pandemic. That's right up Crocs' alley, and it's a trend that has led management to pursue a lofty goal: $5 billion in annual sales by 2026. That implies another doubling in revenue over the next five years, which doesn't seem too outlandish given the company is also only just beginning to make a push into Asia, where it has minimal market share.

The company is so far on track to reach that milestone. At the same time it upgraded its full-year 2021 guidance, Crocs provided a preliminary outlook for 2022. It looks like it will be another great year for the quirky clogs maker with the initial guidance for at least another 20% in revenue growth and about 25% in adjusted operating margin.

A suddenly diversified and growing brand

In spite of the rosy outlook, many investors remain skeptical. That's likely because Crocs has fallen out of favor with shoppers before. Sales stagnated through most of the mid-2010s after a big surge following the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, while sneakers leader Nike posted steady growth. Thus, Crocs stock trades for a relative value of just 17 times trailing 12-month free cash flow compared to the premium 35 times Nike commands, even though Crocs is expecting much faster expansion than the mid single-digit growth Nike is forecasting.

Crocs probably knows the popularity of its basic lineup of clog-inspired shoes could take a wrong turn at some point, and this is why it went shopping for a complementary brand to help with the growth story. The company announced in December it would acquire small casual footwear outfit Hey Dude for $2.5 billion ($2.05 billion in cash and $450 million in new Crocs shares awarded to Hey Dude founder Alessandro Rosano).

I initially balked at that price tag, but I'm not so skeptical anymore. In addition to providing the Crocs brand 2022 forecast, management said Hey Dude is expected to generate $700 million to $750 million in sales in the next year at an adjusted operating margin of 26%. In other words, Crocs paid about three times next year's sales and 13 times next year's adjusted operating profit for the Italian shoe brand. Crocs thinks it can get a lot of growth out of Hey Dude by plugging the brand into its own global distribution network in the years to come.

Way too cheap to ignore

Based on the Crocs brand's 2022 revenue guidance ($2.77 billion, based on a 20% growth rate above 2021 figures and a 25% adjusted operating margin) and Hey Dude's outlook (using the low-end guidance of $700 million in sales and a 25% adjusted operating margin), Crocs overall looks dirt cheap right now. Shares currently trade for about seven times this year's adjusted operating profit forecast.

If Crocs does indeed grow like it thinks it will over the next five years, this shoe stock is a serious deal right now. Of course, Crocs will need to prove its business boom during the pandemic is more than a fleeting fad, versus the well-established sneaker empire that is Nike. But given the momentum Crocs' business is riding, it's a risk-to-reward trade off I'm happy to put money on.

