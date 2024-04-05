The Top of the Cycle: Preparing for Q2 and Beyond

Faron Daugs, Certified Financial Planner™, Wealth Advisor, Founder & CEO at Harrison Wallace Financial Group

As told by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, the story of inflation will be a long, sometimes bumpy road towards 2%. The January and February data were the first significant bumps on this path, as data for both months came in hotter than expected. Even so, the market has aligned with the Federal Reserve’s narrative of an eventual return to price stability, holding up relatively well as expectations of several interest rate cuts in 2024 have tapered. Broadly, confidence that inflation will return to 2% is high, but the Fed now projects this threshold won’t be reached until 2026. Much can happen economically in the interim.

Everyone would like to see enough positive developments in price stability to allow for lower rates, but given the current economic uncertainties, the Fed’s calculated approach to potential rate cuts is warranted. The Fed has completed the heavy lift of raising rates significantly for the last two years, and it would be counterproductive to quickly unravel what it has worked so hard towards. A potential reignition of inflation would be harder to address, resulting in significant economic damage. For now, the Fed is holding steady on rates and waiting on more data to kick off a cycle of cuts, so how can investors prepare for Q2?

Potential short-term volatility

While earnings have become more of a focus for investors, speculation on the timing of the first rate cut will likely cause some movement in the markets.

Chairman Powell reiterated the Fed's view that we are at the top of the rate cycle. The Fed now projects that the federal funds rate will decline to 4.6% by the end of this year, easing even further in 2025. There is a scenario where we see one or two rate cuts at the June and July meetings if the economic data provides more evidence of durable long-term disinflation.

If we should see better-than-expected data from inflation and employment reports, we could expect the market to react positively. If the economy looks like it is heating back up, and inflation is starting to trend upward again, the market will likely react negatively.

Because of this uncertainty, economic data releases may exasperate seasonal effects as we move into the summer when reduced volume and waning investor interest can increase market volatility. Given the risk of volatility, it would be reasonable for investors to assess their portfolios and look to rebalance to their true tolerance for risk. Are you comfortable in the case of significant swings in the market? For instance, if your portfolio balance stands at $500,000 entering the summer, how would you feel if your next statement was down $50,000?

Be true to your appetite for risk. If you have concerns and want to harvest some of those gains from last year and earlier this year, now may be the best time to do it. Thankfully, fixed-income investments currently offer attractive yields, so you can still earn something on those dollars without needing to stretch too far into the market. More risk-adverse investors can also consider introducing buffered ETFs into their portfolios to provide some downside protection in the event of a summer correction.

Strategies for equity allocations

It has been refreshing to see that the market has been more focused on earnings as opposed to what the Fed may be inclined to do. Given the longer-run projection of lower rates, investors who are patient can tolerate shorter-term volatility may stand to benefit from a better environment for growth.

Cash balances have been on the rise over the last two years as higher interest rates brought attractive yields in CDs and money market accounts. As interest rates fall, investors may look to equities to put this capital to work. For cash reserves and new money going into the equity markets, particularly during heightened volatility risk, dollar-cost-averaging remains the preferred method of investment.

Lower rates could provide some tailwinds in certain market segments. Historically, the sectors that perform well in declining interest rates environments include utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples. Tech companies and real estate generally benefit from lower rates as well. Mid-cap stocks tend to outperform when interest rates are low, primarily because of the benefit of borrowing at a lower cost. As interest rates decline, dividend-paying stocks also tend to be more attractive, especially for the fixed-income investor.

While the road ahead may be too bumpy to recommend overweighting these sectors and asset classes, diversifying your portfolio to ensure solid exposure to these opportunities may be appropriate after last year’s period of concentrated gains.

The economy has remained strong while the markets wait in anticipation of further developments in inflation data and economic indicators. Preparing for the impact of potential volatility is wise, but investors should also remain vigilantly focused on their long-term goals. Chairman Powell’s narrative of a long, sometimes bumpy road may be an apt description of our journey toward price stability. It also applies to the path toward financial growth, and we must stay balanced in our view of risks and opportunities to keep on that path.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.